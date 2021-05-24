How resurgent KC Royals’ rally reflects mindset of ‘something good’s going to happen’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vahe Gregorian
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Even with pandemic protocols being peeled back enough to enable vaccinated fans to dispense with masks at Kauffman Stadium and some 15,540 people in attendance on Sunday, for 2 hours 49 minutes the sound effects resembled what you might have heard a year ago when the Royals played in an empty stadium.

Beyond some bursts for the national anthem and “God Bless America” and that lovely recording of Buck O’Neil singing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” on Salute to the Negro Leagues Day, the soundtrack was mostly the hush of one hand clapping as the Royals bats were virtually muzzled by Detroit starter Casey Mize.

With the steady rush of the outfield fountains dominating the backdrop, even from the upper deck across the field you could hear Jorge Soler call a ball in right field. Or a pitch thump off of Nicky Lopez’s leg.

You could certainly feel, if not outright hear, some collective sighs when two Royals innings ended with outs at third base.

Even audible from above, at least it sure seemed like, was some of manager Mike Matheny’s hollering at first-base umpire Adrian Johnson that led to Matheny being heaved in a game that had all the earmarks of ending as a dud.

But it’s funny about baseball, about how tedium and frustration can be transformed into euphoria in what seems like an instant … and vice versa, of course.

In this case, one swing of the bat by Carlos Santana changed the complexion of the day and extended the resurgent trajectory of a team in some ways still dusting itself off from an 11-game losing streak.

Santana’s 442-foot home run in the ninth inning with Whit Merrifield aboard gave the Royals not only a 3-2 victory but also their sixth win in nine games to lift them back to within one win of .500 (22-23) as they set off on a six-game road trip.

Their third walk-off win of the season (and seventh career walk-off home run by Santana) gave them something else yet, something they keep demonstrating to themselves through these tight and tense games and after that recent stretch of haplessness: more cause to have faith instead of just hope in where this season is going.

They’ve gone through these sorts of crucibles enough now, Matheny said afterwards, that they can have legitimate conviction about being “right in this” in such games.

Maybe they can consider the notion as part of the DNA of this team.

With a certain caveat: This characteristic is only true until it isn’t.

“We need stuff like that to continue to happen,” Matheny said.

On the surface, of course, he’s speaking about Santana summoning that magic as he continues to demonstrate what a meaningful off-season acquisition he was between his disciplined approach at the plate and his nine home runs and 31 RBIs.

“He’s brought everything to this team,” Matheny said.

Just the same, this victory also was about all the little things that kept the game in their grasp along the way.

And the mindset toward the final moment: It wasn’t just “us coaches,” Matheny said, “yelling like idiots, ‘Keep us there, keep us there, something good’s going to happen. Keep us there.’ ”

Sometimes you don’t get kept there, no matter how much imploring is going on.

But as they wore the uniforms of the Kansas City Monarchs on Sunday, they did … in ways both subtle and substantial before Santana’s momentous swing.

Consider the effort of starter Kris Bubic, who entered the game with a 0.96 ERA but could promptly tell he was struggling with fastball command and gave up hits to four of the first five batters he faced. But pitching in the frame of mind that he simply had to do “damage control,” Bubic emerged from the first having allowed only two runs and stranding three Tigers on base.

Those would be the only two runs he’d give up in five innings.

In his first major league season a year ago, Bubic said afterward, he may not have been able to bear down through the first and likely would have been out well before the fifth.

Meanwhile, the Royals were sputtering against Mize, who had allowed just one hit into the seventh inning when Andrew Benintendi and Sal Perez led off with singles. Benintendi scored on a crucial sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Hanser Alberto to help position the Royals for fireworks in the ninth.

So did four innings of scoreless relief, highlighted by Kyle Zimmer’s two clean innings with three strikeouts for what would become his third win.

It was something he sensed was coming, Zimmer said afterward, when Merrifield led off with a hard grounder to third that was too much for Jeimer Candelario to handle and was ruled a single.

In the dugout, after all, they were calling for “a bloop and a blast” and suddenly only needed the exclamation point on that furnished by Santana.

Which Matheny said left him jumping around, wherever he stood out of view following his ejection, but not necessarily surprised.

Much like Perez, he said, Santana is the sort of player who tends to “rise to those occasions.”

On a team that’s learning to do the same more and more … even on days when everything seems on mute until the final scene.

Recommended Stories

  • USPGA Championship 2021: third round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • The Daily Sweat: It's possible Lakers remind us of their greatness against Warriors in play-in game

    While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Sal D’Amato explains justification for 10-8 in Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 – but there’s gray area

    Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.

  • Circuit of The Americas turn-by-turn analysis

    The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Corey Conners leads but Brooks Koepka's ominous start has rivals on notice

    Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round

  • Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

    This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.

  • Jazz players surprise recipients of scholarships awarded for each of their victories this season

    Utah's 55 regular-season and preseason wins added up to full rides for 55 five in-state students.

  • Long-time title contender ‘Jacare’ Souza off UFC roster after completing contract

    "Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Miami Heat

    The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a second-round series the Heat won last year, 4-1.

  • Leafs' John Tavares released from hospital, out indefinitely

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning, one day after a scary collision resulted in him being removed from the ice on a stretcher. "He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director," the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period.

  • Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for playoff series vs. Hawks

    Knicks fans didn't waste any time buying tickets for their first playoff game in eight years.

  • COTA 101: Inaugural race, betting odds, weekend outlook

    The NASCAR Cup Series races around the corners at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the first time in the series’ history Sunday in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before you enjoy a piece of history, take some time to scroll through the details and information […]

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Dunk of the Night: Russell Westbrook

    Dunk of the Night: Russell Westbrook - May 18, 2021

  • Anderson Silva: UFC ‘completely terrible’ for blocking Georges St-Pierre from boxing

    Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.

  • NHL betting: Will the Oilers rain goals on the Jets?

    Picks for Friday night's NHL playoff action.