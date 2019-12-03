Resurgent Georgetown beset by legal trouble and transfers

Georgetown’s chances to make it back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 took a major hit on Monday, as James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc are no longer members of the team.

According to court documents obtained by NBC Sports, a fellow Georgetown student filed for a temporary restraining order against LeBlanc and teammate Galen Alexander on Nov. 5th. On Nov. 20th, the court granted a preliminary injunction against LeBlanc and Alexander.

LeBlanc did not play in Georgetown’s Nov. 6th game against Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener. He has played at least 11 minutes, and averaged 19.2 minutes in every game since the opener.

The victim accused LeBlanc of “burglary and threats to do bodily harm if I reported this incident,” adding that “Joshua and his friends stole items from my house” on September 16th and that he threatened them physically and “continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week.”

Akinjo is not named in the complaint. Georgetown has not acknowledged any punishment levied against Alexander.

“Georgetown University men’s basketball players James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be playing for the men’s basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season,” head coach Patrick Ewing announced in a statement on Monday.

Both players are in the transfer portal.

Akinjo was averaging 13.4 points, second on the team, while LeBlanc was averaging 7.2 points.

Georgetown knocked off then-top 25 Texas in MSG in the first round of the 2K Classic in November.