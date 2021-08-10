Resurfacing of Hwy 135 near Los Alamos to begin Thursday

Aug. 9—A project to resurface Highway 135 from north of Den Street to the San Antonio Creek Bridge near Batchelder Road is scheduled to begin Thursday, according to Caltrans District 5.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The $4 million project, overseen by Granite Construction of Santa Barbara, is expected to be complete in December.

The speed limit within the work zone will be lowered from 55 to 45 mph, and any delays encountered should not exceed 15 minutes.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3118 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.