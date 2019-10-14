Resumes strong across STATS FCS Top 25

(STATS) - The number of unbeaten teams in the FCS dwindled from five to three this past weekend with only top-ranked North Dakota State, Princeton and Dartmouth holding onto perfect records.

Another pretty good measuring stick was evident Monday in the STATS FCS Top 25 - over half the teams are unbeaten against FCS competition with losses only to FBS opponents. Counting the three unbeatens, there are 13 overall with three more receiving votes in the national media poll.

All of them held their ranking or moved up as voters continued to be impressed with the credentials of No. 2 James Madison, No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 4 Weber State, No. 5 Montana, No. 6 Kennesaw State, No. 8 Furman, No. 9 Nicholls, No. 10 North Carolina A&T, No. 15 Sacramento State (first ranking since Sept. 26, 2011) and No. 25 Central Connecticut State (first ranking since Oct. 9, 2006). Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman and Campbell also received votes as one-loss teams which are unbeaten against FCS opponents.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The top three teams - North Dakota State, James Madison and South Dakota State - have been in those spots since the preseason poll.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

---=

STATS FCS Top 25 (Oct. 14)

1. North Dakota State (6-0), 3,923 points (155 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week's Result: 46-14 win over Northern Iowa

2. James Madison (6-1), 3,740 (2 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week's Result: 38-24 win over Villanova

3. South Dakota State (5-1), 3,612

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week's Result: 38-28 win over Youngstown State

Story continues

4. Weber State (4-2), 3,363

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week's Result: 29-14 win over Southern Utah

5. Montana (5-1), 3,107

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week's Result: Bye

6. Kennesaw State (5-1), 3,022

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week's Result: 45-23 win over Charleston Southern

7. Villanova (6-1), 2,968

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week's Result: 38-24 loss to James Madison

8. Furman (4-2), 2,703

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week's Result: Bye

9. Nicholls (4-2), 2,653

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week's Result: 45-35 win over Northwestern State

10. North Carolina A&T (4-1), 2,292

Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week's Result: Bye

11. Illinois State (4-2), 2,218

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week's Result: 21-7 win over Southern Illinois

12. Montana State (5-2), 2,125

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week's Result: 34-21 loss to Sacramento State

13. Central Arkansas (4-2), 1,849

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week's Result: 40-31 win over McNeese

14. Northern Iowa (3-3), 1,814

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week's Result: 46-14 loss to North Dakota State

15. Sacramento State (4-2), 1,677

Previous Ranking: N/R Last Week's Result: 34-21 win over Montana State

16. Jacksonville State (5-2), 1,585

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week's Result: 28-20 win over Eastern Illinois

17. Princeton (4-0), 1,301

Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week's Result: 28-3 win over Lafayette

18. Towson (3-3), 1,077

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week's Result: 38-21 loss to Albany

19. Youngstown State (4-2), 1,012

Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week's Result: 38-28 loss to South Dakota State

20. Austin Peay (4-2), 869

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 28-24 win over Southeast Missouri

21. Dartmouth (4-0), 717

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 42-10 win over Yale

22. New Hampshire (4-2), 713

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 20-14 win over Stony Brook

23. UC Davis (3-4), 509

Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week's Result: 48-24 win over Cal Poly

24. Delaware (3-3), 403

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week's Result: 42-7 loss to Elon

25. Central Connecticut State (5-1), 274

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week's Result: 24-14 win over Columbia

Dropped Out: Maine (18), Southeast Missouri (20), Stony Brook (22), Southeastern Louisiana (23), Sam Houston State (25)

Others Receiving Votes: UT Martin 199, Stony Brook 193, Southeast Missouri 184, Alcorn State 119, UIW 92, Maine 87, Wofford 83, Elon 80, Eastern Washington 74, Florida A&M 71, Southeastern Louisiana 54, Sam Houston State 51, Albany 42, South Carolina State 40, Yale 37, Idaho State 19, Lamar 15, Richmond 13, Harvard 12, Monmouth 8, Bethune-Cookman 6, North Dakota 5, VMI 4, Campbell 3, Portland State 3, Dayton 2, Duquesne 1, Murray State 1, South Dakota 1