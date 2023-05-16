Get your resume ready: Rutgers basketball assistant opening is posted

Time to update the resume and reach out to those references. The Rutgers men’s basketball assistant coach position is online for all applicants.

The position is to replace Karl Hobbs, who left to become an assistant at Georgia Tech. Hobbs joined Rutgers in 2016, becoming an associate head coach under head coach Steve Pikiell.

According to the online posting, “Assists in establishing and maintaining a nationally competitive intercollegiate men’s basketball team in the Big Ten and the NCAA.”

The position reports directly to the head coach. No salary range was listed for the position.

Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach – Rutgers University

Rutgers is coming off three straight postseason appearances and appears poised for a renewed run of success. This offseason, they have been active in the transfer portal, adding Noah Fernandes from UMass.

Fernandes averaged 13.4 points per game last season for UMass.

The Scarlet Knights also are bringing in four-star forward Gavin Griffiths, one of the top recruits in program history. Griffiths is currently the highest-ranked player to ever sign with Rutgers.

He is the No. 42 player in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire