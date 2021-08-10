Resume face-to-face lectures or cut fees, Education Secretary tells universities

Several universities have said they plan to continue online learning to some extent. - AFP

Universities should resume face-to-face lectures or cut the fees they charge for courses, Gavin Williamson has said.

It has recently emerged that 20 of the 24 Russell Group universities are planning to at least continue a proportion of undergraduate teaching online, sparking outrage among parents and students who argue they are paying for a lesser experience.

University College London, the London School of Economics, Imperial College, Cardiff and Leeds all said that lectures would continue to be held online, while Warwick, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh will offer “blended learning” — a combination of online and face-to-face teaching for classes, seminars and lectures.

Cambridge said most classes would be taught in person, but that some would be online, while Oxford is planning to restore face-to-face learning "enhanced by online teaching" as well as online exams.

This morning the Education Secretary said he expected universities to return to face-to-face teaching from the autumn term.

"That is what we want to see," he told Sky News. "We do expect universities, unless there is an unprecedented situation, to be moving back to delivering lectures face-to-face."

Mr Williamson said institutions should "stand up their offer to their own students", noting they have the "flexibility and ability to deliver face-to-face lectures".

He added: "They are autonomous institutions, I don't have control over them but I would expect universities to deliver a high quality teaching experience.

"If they are not delivering what students expect, they shouldn't be charging full fees."