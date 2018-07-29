Results, Xfinity points standings after Iowa Speedway

Christopher Bell outdueled Justin Allgaier on the final restart Saturday at Iowa Speedway, capturing his third consecutive victory in the Xfinity Series.

Allgaier finished second, followed by Kyle Benjamin, Ross Chastain and John Hunter Nemecheck.

Click here for Xfinity race results at Iowa.

Points

Bell also took the lead in the points standings by 16 points over JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler. Cole Custer is ranked third, and Daniel Hemric slid from first to fourth in points with an 11th at Iowa.

Click here for the Xfinity Series points standings after Iowa.