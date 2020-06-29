Results for Sunday Cup race at Pocono

Denny Hamlin scored his sixth career win at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. The victory also is his series-high fourth of the season.

Kevin Harvick, who won Saturday’s Cup race at Pocono, finished second on Sunday. He was followed by Erik Jones, who finished 38th on Saturday, Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola, who scored his fourth consecutive top-five finish.

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the driver points standings. He holds a 52-point lead on Ryan Blaney. Brad Keselowski is third and followed by Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Erik Jones is 16th, holding what would be the final playoff spot. He leads Austin Dillon by 14 points.

