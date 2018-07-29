Results, stats for Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono

Kyle Busch survived a two-lap shootout at the end of the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway to win his sixth Cup race of the season.

He held off a charge by teammates Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones, who entered Turn 1 on the final restart three abreast.

Suarez held on to finish second.

Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones rounded out the top five.

Harvick had to battle back from contact on pit road with 36 laps to go. Teammate Aric Almirola made contact with Harvick’s car in the left rear.

Click here for complete results.