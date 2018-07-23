Results, stats for Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire

Kevin Harvick executed the bump-and-run on Kyle Busch seven laps from the end of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to score his sixth win of the season.

Busch held on to finish second.

Aric Almirola scored his first top five of the season. He edged Martin Truex Jr. at the end of the race.

Truex finished fourth with Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Sixth-place Ryan Newman scored his first top 10 on an unrestricted speedway since Bristol this April.

