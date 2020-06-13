Harrison Burton got a great jump on the final restart and held on for the last two laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Burton becomes the third driver to earn two wins apiece in the first nine races of the season. The others are Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe.

It was the first of a two-race weekend doubleheader for the Xfinity Series. The second half of the twinbill takes place Noon ET Sunday (FS1), also at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Austin Cindric finished second, followed by Noah Gragson, Anthony Alfredo and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Sixth through 10th were Michael Annett, Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and Riley Herbst.

Click here for results

Gragson overtook Briscoe to assume the lead in the Xfinity Series driver point standings.

Click here for standings

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Results, standings from Saturday’s Xfinity race at Miami originally appeared on NBCSports.com