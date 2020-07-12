Sheldon Creed earned his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in Saturday’s Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway.

The race was shortened by rain. Only two stages – each 35 laps for a total of 70 laps in what was schedled to be a 150-lap event – were able to be run before NASCAR called trucks to pit road prior to the start of the third and final stage due to lightning and then the race was called roughly 30 minutes later due to heavy rain.

MORE: Sheldon Creed wins rain-shortened Trucks race at Kentucky

ThorSport Racing took the next three positions: Kentucky native Ben Rhodes finished second, followed by defending Truck Series champion Matt Crafton, who earned his best finish of the season, and Johnny Sauter in fourth. Austin Hill rounded out the top five.

Click here for race results

We’ll have the updated driver standings shortly. Please check back.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Results, standings after rain-shortened Kentucky Truck race originally appeared on NBCSports.com