Results, standings after Pocono Xfinity race

Chase Briscoe passed Ross Chastain with two laps to go to earn his fourth Xfinity Series win of the season Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Chastain had taken the lead on the final restart, with two laps of overtime ahead, but Briscoe passed him in Turn 2 and held on for nearly two more laps for the win.

Chastain finished second for the second straight race and also won the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. It was his second Dash win in two races.

Jeremy Clements finished third, followed by Myatt Snider and Michael Annett.

Briscoe is No. 1 in the standings, holding a three-point edge over Noah Gragson.

