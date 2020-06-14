Results, standings after Miami Trucks race

After having being penalized for a pre-race inspection infraction, Kyle Busch roared back through the pack and eventually into victory lane with his Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win Saturday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch held off Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Johnny Sauter to earn the 58th Truck Series win of his NASCAR career.

Austin Hill remains No. 1 in the standings, Christian Eckes climbs from sixth to second [44 points behind Hill], followed by Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes [both -48] and Todd Gilliland [-61] climbed five places to fifth place.

