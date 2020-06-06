Results, standings from Atlanta Xfinity race

AJ Allmendinger can check off another box on his career to-do list.

The NASCAR On NBC analyst finally earned his first win on an oval in his NASCAR career, capturing Saturday’s EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger led a powerful effort from Kaulig Racing as teammates Justin Haley and Ross Chastain finished third and seventh respectively.

Noah Gragson won the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash prize with his runner-up showing.

Chase Briscoe remains No. 1 in the Xfinity Series point standings. Gragson is second, four points back, while Harrison Burton is third, 32 points behind Briscoe.

