Results, standings after Atlanta Truck race

Grant Enfinger was fourth when the final restart began, but rallied to take the green-white-checker win Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Enfinger passed eventual runner-up Austin Hill on the final lap to take the checkered flag. It was a heartbreaking loss for Hill, who appeared headed to a win, leading by 4.5 seconds left, when Chase Elliott spun with three laps to go in regulation time.

It was Enfinger’s fourth career Truck Series win and his second this season. He began the year with a win at Daytona. He is also the only Truck Series regular to win a race this season. The other two races were won by Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Even though he finished second, Hill remains atop the Truck Series point standings with a 20-point lead over Zane Smith. Brett Moffitt is third, 30 points behind Hill, while Enfinger is fourth, 31 points behind. Johnny Sauter (-33 points) is fifth.

