Results for Pro Invitational iRacing Series finale at North Wilkesboro

Jerry Bonkowski
NBC Sports

Denny Hamlin hovered around the top 10 for most of the race and then made his move with nine laps to go, bumping race leader Ross Chastain out of the way to take the NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at a virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The top five was Hamlin, Timmy Hill, Tyler Reddick, Chastain and Austin Dillon.

Here are the unofficial results:

Pos

#

Driver

LapsLed

1

11

Denny Hamlin

24

2

66

Timmy Hill

0

3

31

Tyler Reddick

0

4

6

Ross Chastain

31

5

3

Austin Dillon

0

6

51

Garrett Smithley

0

7

15

Brennan Poole

0

8

77

Parker Kligerman

0

9

4

Kevin Harvick

0

10

89

Landon Cassill

0

11

52

JJ Yeley

0

12

14

Clint Bowyer

0

13

21

Jon Wood

0

14

95

Christopher Bell

61

15

8

Dale Earnhardt Jr

0

16

53

Joey Gase

0

17

41

Cole Custer

12

18

24

Jeff Gordon

0

19

18

Bobby Labonte

0

20

19

Martin Truex Jr

0

21

17

Chris Buescher

0

22

20

Erik Jones

0

23

18

Kyle Busch

0

24

38

John H Nemechek

0

25

32

Corey LaJoie

0

26

10

Aric Almirola

0

27

37

Ryan Preece

32

28

34

Michael McDowell

0

29

13

Ty Dillon

0

Results for Pro Invitational iRacing Series finale at North Wilkesboro originally appeared on NBCSports.com

What to Read Next