William Byron has led the most laps in each of the first three races and this time he went on to win, capturing the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at a digital Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second and was followed by Timmy Hill, Denny Hamlin and Matt DiBenedetto.

Click here for feature race results

There were two heat races before Sunday’s feature event.

Byron won the first heat and was followed by Christopher Bell, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell.

Click here for Heat 1 race results

John Hunter Nemechek won the second heat race. He was followed by Ryan Preece, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Timmy Hill.

Click here for Heat race 2 results

Results from Pro Invitational iRacing event at virtual Bristol originally appeared on NBCSports.com