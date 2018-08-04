Results, points after Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Joey Logano led 31 of 82 laps, including the final eight laps, on his way to winning the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International.

He beat AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Preece and Aric Almirola to earn his third Watkins Glen win in four years.

Christopher Bell placed ninth, ending his three-race win streak. It’s his first finish this year between sixth and 10th.

Points

Bell has a 22-point lead over Cole Custer.

Daniel Hemric is third (-23 points), Elliott Sadler is fourth (-26) and Allgaier is fifth (-37).

