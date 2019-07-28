Results, points after Xfinity race at Iowa

Chase Briscoe lived up to his name, chasing Christopher Bell for much of the race, before finally passing Bell for the lead and held on for the final seven laps to win Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

While Bell led a race- and career-high 234 laps out of the scheduled 250 circuits around the 7/8-mile oval, Briscoe remained patient and methodical – even after an earlier pit road penalty for driving over an air gun – and never gave up on the prospect that he could still win.

It was Briscoe’s first win of 2019 and the second of his Xfinity Series career (he also won last year on the Roval at Charlotte).

Bell finished second, while John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Points

Tyler Reddick continues to lead the Xfinity Series point standings, although runner-up Christopher Bell closed Reddick’s lead from 56 to 46 points.

Cole Custer remains in third, but his late race wreck cost him, dropping from 76 points behind Reddick after last week’s race at New Hampshire to 97 points after Saturday’s race at Iowa.

The top five of the standings is rounded out by Justin Allgaier (-153 points) and Austin Cindric (-207), who also had a rough race, crashing early and finishing 37th.

