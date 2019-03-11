Results, points after TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix

Kyle Busch snapped Team Penske’s two-race winning streak, passing Ryan Blaney with 17 laps to go to win Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway.

It was Busch’s 52nd career Cup win and the 199th win of his NASCAR career (94 in Xfinity, including Saturday’s iK9 Service Dog 200, and 53 in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series). It was Busch’s third Cup win at Phoenix and marked the 12th time he’s won both a Cup and Xfinity race on the same weekend.

It also was the second win of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing, following up on Denny Hamlin’s Daytona 500 victory.

Busch beat Martin Truex Jr. by 1.259 seconds. Blaney, who started from the pole, finished third, followed by Aric Almirola and Hamlin.

Sixth through 10th were Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano.

Points

With his win Sunday, Kyle Busch joins teammate Denny Hamlin and Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski as qualifying for the playoffs.

Logano led the NASCAR Cup points after last week’s win at Las Vegas, but Busch’s win Sunday puts him back atop the standings (177 points). Busch holds a six-point lead over Logano.

