Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 28 at Ironman
For the first time since 2008 and the first time ever for a rookie, a rider achieved a perfect Pro Motocross season as Jett Lawrence swept all 22 motos of 2023. It was at a different point of the year for each individual fan and competitor when they realized this might happen. For Lawrence, the nerves built to a crescendo of emotion in the Ironman National at Crawfordsville, Indiana as he sat behind the gate waiting for the clock to wind down and start Moto 2.
Lawrence got a relatively slow start for the second race as Estonian Harri Kullas led a frantic pack through the hard right had turn and claimed the holeshot. Lawrence aimed for a gap that would not have materialized if Justin Barcia had not ridden momentarily off course, but that bold move gave him a lead he would not relinquish. It was the fitting end to the 2023 Pro Motocross season, combining bravery, instinct and skill for the rookie title contender.
And then there was Chase Sexton. For the fifth time in eight rounds he's started, he finished second to in both motos. Sexton kept Lawrence in sight during the first half of each moto, but watched his teammate methodically pull away in the second halves of each race. As he looks forward to the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Sexton takes solace in the fact that the points reset and as the defending Supercross champion, he's got the No. 1 seed and 25 points that go with it.
Aaron Plessinger earned his second consecutive podium and third of the season at Ironman. Finishing third overall, it was the 11th time in 12 rounds dating back to the SX season-ender in Salt Lake City that he scored a top-five and if gives him momentum heading to a type of track that has been kind. No one knows what the SMX courses will look like exactly, but the belief is they will be a lot like Daytona where Plessinger has so much success.
Coming off a third-place finish last week at Budds Creek, Jason Anderson barely missed that mark and finished fourth overall in the Ironman National. He did it with consistency, finishing fourth in both Indiana motos. Anderson heads to zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina in two weeks with five consecutive moto top-fives.
Adam Cianciarulo rounds out the top five with consistent moto finishes of sixth in both races. While he learns to ride with a nerve injury that challenges his grip as the motos progress, he is piling up top-10s.
H. Lawrence 'so stoked' after clinching 250 title
Watch Hunter Lawrence be presented with the Gary Jones Cup after clinching the 250 Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman.
Kawasaki has won at least one race per season since 1981. That streak was in jeopardy until Jo Shimoda became just the second rider to sweep both motos in a National this season. Shimoda did not get the holeshot in either race. That distinction went to his teammate Ryder DiFrancesco, but Shimoda was able to quickly work his way forward and secure the lead.
Battling the flu, Haiden Deegan finished second in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2 to secure the second position overall - a spot he self-described as the first loser. He was feeling badly enough that he failed to make the post-race press conference as he prepares for the playoffs for which he will be the second seed behind Hunter Lawrence.
Tom Vialle rounded out the podium with a third-place overall finish. He's been incredibly strong during 2023 but not flawless with disastrous results at Thunder Valley and Washougal. Every other result this season has been sixth or better.
Justin Cooper entered the Ironman National with a mathematical shot at claiming the championship. Sitting 22 points behind Lawrence at the start of Moto 1, he needed something to happen to his rival. Disaster struck him instead when he crashed on the start of that race and fell to the back of the pack. Cooper recovered and scored 13th-place points in that race. In Moto 2 he climbed to second and finished fourth overall, but the points he lost to Lawrence were enough to take him out of title contention.
Lawrence knew all he needed to secure the championship were consistent results. If he could keep Cooper behind him, that would be even better. Cooper's crash in Moto 1 happened directly in front of Lawrence and when he rode around the fallen bike, he knew the title would be his. He finished fifth in Moto 1 and ninth in Moto 2 to secure the fifth position overall. Most importantly, he completed a sweep of the regular season championships for Honda - something that has never been done since there have been five titles on the line.
Can Honda add two more SuperMotocross championships after three rounds of the playoffs? Fans will have to tune in and see.
