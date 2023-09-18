Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 30 at Chicagoland Speedway
Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen split the motos at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet Illinois with Lawrence winning the tiebreaker for the overall victory.
The victory in the first Moto and second-place finish in Race 2 combined to earn 50 championship points for a rider seeking to sweep the titles this season. Lawrence is now two points behind Chase Sexton in the SuperMotocross championship.
Roczen became only the second rider to beat Lawrence since that rider moved into the 450 class. Roczen's nipped at Sexton's heels "like a chihuahua," he said during the press conference. Roczen is in sight of the championship with a 10-point gap on Sexton. He's one point away from completely controlling his fate because the difference between first and second next week at the LA Coliseum will be nine.
Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times
Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times
Consolation Race
Last week's winner Chase Sexton was not quite as strong on this track with more motocross-style elements. After sweeping the motos last week, Sexton finished second and third at Chicagoland to finish third overall. He earned 10 points less than Lawrence and allowed the Pro Motocross Champion to close the gap.
Aaron Plessinger was named to the 2023 Motocross of Nations roster this week and he rewarded them with a fourth-place overall finish. He was fifth in Moto 1, fourth in Moto 2 and is now 16 points back in playoff points. The winner gets 75 at the Coliseum this week, but Plessinger will need a little help to catch all three of the riders in front of him.
Fifth overall, Dylan Ferrandis finished sixth in the first race and was fourth in Moto 2. Coupled with a third last week at zMax, Ferrandis scored his 11th top-five in 13 races since returning from injury at the start of Pro Motocross.
450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points
In a pre-race news conference, Hunter Lawrence said he spent the week working on his starts. That paid off when he rocketed the lead early in Moto 1. He stretched the advantage and won after struggling so badly at zMax last week. Lawrence was not as dominant in the second race. Jo Shimoda had the early lead in that moto but Lawrence tracked him down with four laps remaining and swept the motos and took the overall win.
Shimoda keeps his status as the hottest rider on the circuit with a pair of second-place finishes in the motos. Finishing second overall, he lost six points to Lawrence and that was enough to cost him the red plate entering the season finale. Shimoda trails by only three points so he needs to finish ahead of Lawrence and be on the podium again next week to control his fate.
Both riders need to watch for Haiden Deegan. He's seven points behind and with a nine-point differential from the winner to the runner-up next week, any of these three riders could win the title by taking the overall in LA. Deegan was third in both motos and third overall.
Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times
Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times
Consolation Race
RJ Hampshire was the only other rider to sweep the top five at Chicagoland. Finishing fifth in first race and fourth in Moto 2 put him fourth overall and earned 36 points. He trails the leader by 27. At this stage, he simply wants to win what may be the most hyped event of the season.
Max Vohland scored his second overall top-five in the last five weeks when he finished eighth in the first moto and fifth in the second. His biggest concern next week will be the battle for fourth in the championship; Vohland sits four points away from that position. On the other hand, he's only eight above ninth-place Ryder DiFrancesco.
The biggest loser at Chicagoland was Tom Vialle who entered the week with a legitimate shot at the title. He finished just off the podium in Moto 1 in fourth but had the chance to make up ground in the second race. Vialle broke his shifter lever in the second race and finished last. His combined motos dropped him to 14th overall, scored only 16 points and dropped him to eighth in the championship battle.
250 Overall results | Rider Points
2023 SuperMotocross Results
Round 1: Chase Sexton, Jo Shimoda win
2023 Motocross Results
Round 11: Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda win
Round 10: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 9: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 8: Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win
Round 7: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 6: Jett Lawrence, Tom Vialle win
Round 5: Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win
Round 4: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 3: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 2: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 1: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence win
2023 Supercross Results
Round 17: Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence win
Round 16: Chase Sexton, RJ Hampshire win
Round 15: Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 14: Justin Barcia, Max Anstie win
Round 13: Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win
Round 12: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win
Round 11: Eli Tomac bounces back with sixth win
Round 10: Chace Sexton wins, penalized
Round 9: Ken Roczen wins
Round 8: Eli Tomac wins 7th Daytona
Round 7: Cooper Webb wins second race
Race 6: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win
Race 5: Cooper Webb, Hunter Lawrence win
Race 4: Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence win
Race 3: Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen win
Race 2: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win
Round 1: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings
Week 29: Jett Lawrence’s stumble at zMax does not cost the lead
Week 28: The Lawrence Brothers wind up on top
Week 27: Hunter Lawrence reclaims 250 lead
Week 26: Jett Lawrence clinches championship
Week 25: Haiden Deegan moves up two spots
Week 24: Chase Sexton close the competitive gap
Week 23: Justin Cooper is now most powerful in 250s
Week 21: The Lawrence brothers remain perfect
Week 20: Cooper Webb moves up
Week 19: Jett Lawrence pulls away
Week 18: Jett Lawrence rockets to the top
Week 16: Chase Sexton takes SX title
Week 15: Eli Tomac is back on top
Week 14: Justin Barcia, most of top 20, hold steady
Week 13: Justin Barcia leapfrogs the Big Three
Week 12: Eli Tomac gains momentum
Week 11: Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac overtake Chase Sexton
Week 10: Chase Sexton leads with consistency
Week 8: Chase Sexton unseats Eli Tomac
Week 7: Jason Anderson narrowly trails Eli Tomac
Week 6: Perfect Oakland night keeps Eli Tomac first
Week 5: Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton close gap
Week 4: Eli Tomac retakes lead
Week 3: Ken Roczen takes the top spot
Week 2: Ken Roczen moves up; Chase Sexton falls
Week 1: Eli Tomac tops 450s; Jett Lawrence 250s