Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 30 at Chicagoland Speedway

Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen split the motos at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet Illinois with Lawrence winning the tiebreaker for the overall victory.

The victory in the first Moto and second-place finish in Race 2 combined to earn 50 championship points for a rider seeking to sweep the titles this season. Lawrence is now two points behind Chase Sexton in the SuperMotocross championship.

Roczen became only the second rider to beat Lawrence since that rider moved into the 450 class. Roczen's nipped at Sexton's heels "like a chihuahua," he said during the press conference. Roczen is in sight of the championship with a 10-point gap on Sexton. He's one point away from completely controlling his fate because the difference between first and second next week at the LA Coliseum will be nine.

Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Consolation Race

Last week's winner Chase Sexton was not quite as strong on this track with more motocross-style elements. After sweeping the motos last week, Sexton finished second and third at Chicagoland to finish third overall. He earned 10 points less than Lawrence and allowed the Pro Motocross Champion to close the gap.

Aaron Plessinger was named to the 2023 Motocross of Nations roster this week and he rewarded them with a fourth-place overall finish. He was fifth in Moto 1, fourth in Moto 2 and is now 16 points back in playoff points. The winner gets 75 at the Coliseum this week, but Plessinger will need a little help to catch all three of the riders in front of him.

Fifth overall, Dylan Ferrandis finished sixth in the first race and was fourth in Moto 2. Coupled with a third last week at zMax, Ferrandis scored his 11th top-five in 13 races since returning from injury at the start of Pro Motocross.

450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

In a pre-race news conference, Hunter Lawrence said he spent the week working on his starts. That paid off when he rocketed the lead early in Moto 1. He stretched the advantage and won after struggling so badly at zMax last week. Lawrence was not as dominant in the second race. Jo Shimoda had the early lead in that moto but Lawrence tracked him down with four laps remaining and swept the motos and took the overall win.

Shimoda keeps his status as the hottest rider on the circuit with a pair of second-place finishes in the motos. Finishing second overall, he lost six points to Lawrence and that was enough to cost him the red plate entering the season finale. Shimoda trails by only three points so he needs to finish ahead of Lawrence and be on the podium again next week to control his fate.

Both riders need to watch for Haiden Deegan. He's seven points behind and with a nine-point differential from the winner to the runner-up next week, any of these three riders could win the title by taking the overall in LA. Deegan was third in both motos and third overall.

Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Consolation Race

RJ Hampshire was the only other rider to sweep the top five at Chicagoland. Finishing fifth in first race and fourth in Moto 2 put him fourth overall and earned 36 points. He trails the leader by 27. At this stage, he simply wants to win what may be the most hyped event of the season.

Max Vohland scored his second overall top-five in the last five weeks when he finished eighth in the first moto and fifth in the second. His biggest concern next week will be the battle for fourth in the championship; Vohland sits four points away from that position. On the other hand, he's only eight above ninth-place Ryder DiFrancesco.

The biggest loser at Chicagoland was Tom Vialle who entered the week with a legitimate shot at the title. He finished just off the podium in Moto 1 in fourth but had the chance to make up ground in the second race. Vialle broke his shifter lever in the second race and finished last. His combined motos dropped him to 14th overall, scored only 16 points and dropped him to eighth in the championship battle.

250 Overall results | Rider Points

