Results, points report from Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott made it 2-for-2 at Watkins Glen International, successfully defending last year’s race win there with Sunday’s triumph in the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Runner-up Martin Truex Jr. gave Elliott a tough challenge in the closing laps and got to about a car’s length of Elliott, but was unable to reach him before the checkered flag fell.

Denny Hamlin earned his third consecutive top-three finish: second at New Hampshire, win at Pocono and third Sunday at Watkins Glen. He also was fifth at Kentucky.

Kyle Busch may have had a rough day on the race track, but it didn’t prevent him from regaining the points lead from Joey Logano.

The younger Busch brother leads second-ranked Logano by 13 points. Kevin Harvick remains in third place, 74 points behind Busch.

As for those drivers on the playoff bubble, with four races now remaining to make the 16-driver playoff field, 35 points separate four drivers that are closest in contention of making it: Clint Bowyer (15th, 12 points above the cutoff line), Jimmie Johnson (16th), Ryan Newman (17th, tied with Johnson for points) and Daniel Suarez (18th, 23 points below the cutoff line).

