Results, points report from New Hampshire

Kevin Harvick scored his first win of the season and also Stewart-Haas Racing’s first of the year, holding off Denny Hamlin in a spirited duel on the final lap Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Erik Jones finished third for his second consecutive third-place result. Ryan Blaney placed fourth and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top five.

Jimmie Johnson finished 30th for a second consecutive weekend and fell out of a playoff spot. He is 17th in the standings, 17 points behind Clint Bowyer, who holds that final playoff spot.

“Certainly the wrong time of year to have some bad luck. It looked like the guys I’m worried about in the points didn’t have the best of days either. Maybe I got a pass on this one. Just disappointed to say the least.”