Results, points after the Auto Club 400

Even with a speeding penalty on Lap 123 Kyle Busch dominated to win Sunday’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway and earn his 200th national NASCAR series win.

Busch led 134 of 200 laps to score the win. He led seven times for 134 laps including the final 26.

He is the first repeat winner this year in Cup.

The top five was completed by Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney.

Kurt Busch placed sixth and was the top finishing Chevrolet driver. The elder Busch brother has four straight top 10s.

Pole-sitter Austin Dillon fought through feeling ill in the morning to finish 10th for his first top 10 of the season.

Points

Kyle Busch holds the points lead after claiming his second win of the year.

He has a 15-point lead over Logano.

The top five is completed by Harvick (-24 points), Denny Hamlin (-32) and Keselowski (-61).

