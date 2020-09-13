Results, point standings after Richmond playoff race

Brad Keselowski won Saturday night’s Cup playoff race at Richmond to score his first win of the playoffs and his fourth of the year.

He beat Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott.

It is Keselowski’s second career Cup win at Richmond. The first came in 2014.

Point Standings

Denny Hamlin, who finished 12th, is locked into the second round of the playoffs on points, joining Kevin Harvick and Keselowski.

Clint Bowyer holds the final transfer spot. He has a three-point advantage over William Byron.

Byron is trailed by Cole Custer (-8 points), Matt DiBenedetto (-25 points) and Ryan Blaney. (-27).

