Results, point standings after Real Heroes 400 at Darlington

Kevin Harvick led 159 laps and beat Alex Bowman to win Sunday’s Cup Series race at Darlington, claiming the victory in NASCAR’s first race in 71 days.

It is Harvick’s 50th Cup Series victory and his second at Darlington.

The top five was completed by Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Wednesday’s race at Darlington will feature an invert of the top-20 finishers from today’s race. Ty Dillon placed 19th and Ryan Preece finished 20th. Preece will start first Wednesday and Dillon will start second.

Points

With his win and his fifth straight top-10 finish to start the season, Harvick retains the points lead.

He leads Bowman by 28 points

The top five is completed by Joey Logano (-33 points), Chase Elliott (-40 points) and Brad Keselowski (-60 points).

