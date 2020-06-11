Results, point standings after Martinsville night

Martin Truex Jr. led 85 laps and won Wednesday’s Cup Series night race at Martinsville Speedway.

It’s his second consecutive Martinsville win and his first Cup victory of the year.

Truex was followed by the Team Penske trio of Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. Chase Elliott finished fifth.

Bubba Wallace, who competed in a #BlackLivesMatter-themed car in what he called the “the biggest race of my life,” finished 11th.

Point standings

Kevin Harvick still owns the points lead after his 15th-place finish.

He has a 28-point lead over Logano.

The top five is completed by Elliott (-47 points), Truex (-71) and Keselowski (-72).

