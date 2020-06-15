Results, point standings for Cup Series race at Miami

Denny Hamlin dominated Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to win his third race of the year.

Hamlin led 137 of 267 and swept every stage on the way to his 40th career Cup win.

He beat Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola.

Hamlin is the first three-time winner this season through 12 races.

Point Standings

Despite his worst finish of the season Kevin Harvick retains an eight-point advantage over Chase Elliott.

The top five was completed by Joey Logano (-29 points), Brad Keselowski (-51) and Blaney (-52).

