Results, point standings after Cup race at Charlotte

It was a long week for Chase Elliott, but he capped it off with his first NASCAR Cup win of the season in Thursday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Elliott got past Kevin Harvick, who faded to finish 10th, with 28 laps to go and then held off late charges by runner-up Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney (third), Ricky Stenhose Jr. (fourth) and Kurt Busch (fifth).

Sixth through 10th were Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Martin Truex Jr. and Harvick.

Even though Harvick fell back, he earned his 13th consecutive top-10 finish, dating back to last season.

Thursday’s win marked the second straight visit to victory lane for Elliott, who held off Kyle Busch to win in Tuesday’s Truck Series race at Charlotte.

As for the standings after the race, Kevin Harvick remains No. 1 in the Cup Series points.

