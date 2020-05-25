Brad Keselowski held off Jimmie Johnson in the final two laps to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Keselowski earned his first win of 2020. The race went five laps into overtime past the scheduled 400 laps. But Johnson’s runner-up finish was short-lived. He was disqualified after his car failed post-race inspection.

Had that not happened, it would have been Johnson’s first runner-up finish in the 102-race winless streak that dates back to his most recent win, June 4, 2017 at Dover.

MORE: Brad Keselowski wins Coca-Cola 600; Jimmie Johnson disqualified.

MORE: NASCAR disqualifies Jimmie Johnson’s car after it fails inspection

MORE: Chase Elliott suffers another frustrating finish

MORE: What drivers said after Coca-Cola 600

Chase Elliott appeared headed to the win when a late caution from teammate William Byron sent NASCAR’s longest race into overtime. Elliott pitted for four tires before the final restart but could not catch Keselowski or Johnson.

Elliott finished second after Johnson’s DQ, followed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Sixth through 10 were Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher.

Click here for results

Kevin Harvick remains atop the point standings heading into Wednesday night’s return to Charlotte for the 500 kilometer race there.

Click here for updated standings

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Results, point standings after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte originally appeared on NBCSports.com