Results, point standings after Bristol night race

BRISTOL, Tenn — Denny Hamlin led the final 12 laps after passing Matt DiBenedetto and won Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

It is his fourth win of the year.

The top five was completed by DiBenedetto, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Points

With Hamlin’s win, drivers without wins have two races left to lock themselves in the playoffs.

Daniel Suarez is currently 16th in the points, with a two-point advantage over teammate Clint Bowyer.

Jimmie Johnson is 18th, 26 points behind Suarez.

