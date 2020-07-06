Results, point standings after Brickyard 400

Kevin Harvick beat Matt Kenseth in overtime to win Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It is Harvick’s third Brickyard 400 win and his second in a row.

The top five was completed by Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Cole Custer.

Harvick led three times for 68 of the race’s 161 laps.

Point standings

With his fourth win of the season, Harvick maintained his points lead. He has a 85-point advantage over Chase Elliott.

The top five is completed by Keselowski (-88 points), Ryan Blaney (-103) and Denny Hamlin (-109).

