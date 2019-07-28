Results from Pocono Cup race

Denny Hamlin scored his third victory of the season, holding off the field in an overtime finish Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. It was the second time this season that JGR has taken the top three spots in a Cup race. JGR also went 1-2-3 in the Daytona 500 won by Hamlin. William Byron and Kyle Larson completed the top five Sunday. Both Byron (inspection failure) and Larson (backup car) started from the back of the field.

Click here for race results