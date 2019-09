CONCORD, N.C. — A.J. Allmendinger led the final 20 laps on the way to winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

It’s his third career Xfinity win.

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson.

