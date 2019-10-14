Results, playoff standings after Talladega Cup race

Ryan Blaney barely edged out Ryan Newman to win Monday’s rain-delayed Cup Series race at Talladega.

It’s his first win of the year and the third of his career.

The top five was completed by Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell.

Playoff Standings

Blaney is the second consecutive winner who was a playoff driver earning their first victory of the season.

He joins Kyle Larson in having a spot secured in the third round of the playoffs.

Here are the playoff standings heading into the cutoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Larson – locked in

Ryan Blaney – locked in

Denny Hamlin, +55 points above cutoff

Martin Truex Jr., +48 points

Kyle Busch, +40

Kevin Harvick, +36 points

Brad Keselowski, +20 points

Joey Logano, +18 points

Alex Bowman, -18 points

Chase Elliott, -22

Clint Bowyer, -24

William Byron, -27

