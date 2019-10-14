Results, playoff standings after Talladega Cup race
Ryan Blaney barely edged out Ryan Newman to win Monday’s rain-delayed Cup Series race at Talladega.
It’s his first win of the year and the third of his career.
The top five was completed by Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell.
Playoff Standings
Blaney is the second consecutive winner who was a playoff driver earning their first victory of the season.
He joins Kyle Larson in having a spot secured in the third round of the playoffs.
Here are the playoff standings heading into the cutoff race at Kansas Speedway.
Kyle Larson – locked in
Ryan Blaney – locked in
Denny Hamlin, +55 points above cutoff
Martin Truex Jr., +48 points
Kyle Busch, +40
Kevin Harvick, +36 points
Brad Keselowski, +20 points
Joey Logano, +18 points
Alex Bowman, -18 points
Chase Elliott, -22
Clint Bowyer, -24
William Byron, -27