Results, standings after Cup playoff race at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin led 143 laps – but none more important than the three-lap shootout following a final restart – to win Sunday at ISM Raceway, propelling Hamlin into next week’s Championship 4 season finale in Miami.

Hamlin will join teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, as well as Kevin Harvick, as the four finalists that will battle for the NASCAR Cup championship.

The four drivers eliminated were defending Cup champion Joey Logano, as well as Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, who was eliminated after hitting the wall hard on Lap 166.

The win was the 37th of Hamlin’s Cup career and his sixth of the season.

Kyle Busch finished second in the race, followed by Blaney, Larson and Harvick.

Playoff standings

The reseeded standings will have Hamlin, Harvick, Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch entering the race at Miami equal in terms of points.

But there is still incentive for drivers who fell short of qualifying for Miami in terms of the overall final finish in the season standings.

Reseeded Cup points

