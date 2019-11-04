Results, playoff standings after Cup playoff race at Texas

Kevin Harvick led 119 laps from the pole to claims his fourth Cup Series win of the year Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Harvick also became the second driver to clinch a spot in the Nov. 17 championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, joining Martin Truex Jr.

It is his third straight win in the playoff race at Texas.

The top five was completed by Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.

Logano earned his first top-five finish of the playoffs.

With his win, Harvick tied Tony Stewart on the all-time wins list with his 49th victory.

John Hunter Nemechek finished 21st in his Cup Series debut.

Playoff standings

There are now only two spots left unclaimed for four the championship race.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano currently occupy those spots.

Chasing them are Denny Hamlin (-20), Ryan Blaney (-23), Kyle Larson (-23) and Chase Elliott, who with a 78 point deficit will have to win to be able to advance

