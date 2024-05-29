Results: Ohio’s Spring 2024 wild turkey hunting season

*Attached video: Unusual animals spotted in Ohio

(WJW) – Wild turkey hunters across the state of Ohio checked more than 15,000 birds during the spring 2024 season.

The statewide turkey hunting season went from April 20 through May 26, in which 15,535 birds were checked, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

This number is slightly fewer than the 2023 season number, which was 15,673.

According to the release, the three-year average for the spring seasons from 2021-2023 is 14,030.

Top 10 counties for wild turkey hunting in 2024 are as follows:

Ashtabula: 470

Belmont: 454

Tuscarawas: 449

Monroe: 447

Washington: 410

Gallia: 400

Muskingum: 397

Trumbull: 396

Meigs: 381

Columbiana: 377

According to the release, adult male turkeys made up 82% of the final count with 12,778 birds taken. Juvenile male turkeys made up 17% of the final count with 2,595 birds taken.

The Division of Wildlife issued 51,530 spring turkey permits for the 2024 spring hunting season, according to the release.

To date, the highest Ohio wild turkey harvest was in 2001, when hunters checked 26,156 birds, the Division of Wildlife reported.

