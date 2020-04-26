Results from NASCAR Cup race at virtual Talladega

Alex Bowman continued Hendrick Motorsports’ domination of the NASCAR Pro Invitational Series by winning Sunday’s iRacing event at a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

It was the third series win in a row for Hendrick Motorsports. William Byron had won the past two series races.

Corey LaJoie, making his Pro Invitational Series debut, finished second and was followed by Ryan Preece, Garrett Smithley and Landon Cassill.

Jeff Gordon finished 38th in his Pro Invitational Series debut. He was involved in multiple incidents.

