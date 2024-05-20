Results and Highlights From the 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships

USA Cycling

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) took the stars-and-stripes jersey this weekend after winning the elite women’s road race in Charleston, West Virginia. She attacked on the final climb and crossed the line nearly a minute ahead of runner-up Ruth Winder (Human Powered Health). Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) finished third in a chase-group sprint.

Watch it on YouTube: Perfect Ride Lifts Kristen Faulkner To Win At USA Cycling Pro Road Nationals

But it wasn’t the only podium Labecki was on last week. She added to her impressive total of national titles with her 74th win in the elite women’s criterium. She shot around the final turn in downtown Charleston, sprinting past solo breakaway rider Elizabeth Dixon (Fount Cycling) just before the line.

For the elite men’s crit, Stephen Bassett took the top spot among his teammates for a Project Echelon podium sweep.

Watch it on YouTube: Project Echelon Sweeps Elite Men’s Criterium At USA Cycling Pro Road Nationals 2024

In one of the tightest finishes of the week, Sean Quinn (EF Education-Easypost) took the win in the elite men’s road race, just barely in front of Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates). But it was all McNulty for the win at the elite men’s time trial. He not only defended his title from 2023, but he also earned an automatic spot with Team USA for the Paris Olympic Games.

“Brandon was so so strong just bringing us back time and time again,” said McNulty in a post-road-race interview. “And then, around the last climb, I was starting to think realistically he looks pretty tired; I really think I can win a sprint. So Neilson just attacked him, like, I don’t know 10 times, and I left it a little bit late in the bike throw, I probably should have gone a little earlier.”

Former professional Phil Gaimon posted to social media, “Happy for Sean Quinn winning nationals road race yesterday. He was in that ugly crash at Basque that took out a lot of big names, took care of himself, and quietly got back to work. Coming back from injury and time off is challenging, lonely work. Looking forward to seeing that jersey back in Europe.”

For the women, Taylor Knibb (Trek Factory Racing) shocked the field with a win in the elite women’s time trial. Knibb is known mainly as a (highly successful) professional triathlete. But the flat course suited her, and she was able to really push in the 20.9 mile (33.7 km) race. Along with picking up the stars-and-stripes jersey, she too will have an automatic spot with Team USA in Paris, though it’s not yet clear if she’ll compete in both cycling and triathlon at this summer’s Games.

Kristen Faulkner took second, 11 seconds behind Knibb, followed by Amber Neben in third. Ruth Edwards finished fourth, 53 seconds back, and Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) took fifth.

