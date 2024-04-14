Results and Highlights From the 2024 Amstel Gold Race

Luc Claessen - Getty Images

The Ardennes Classics kicked off Sunday with the Amstel Gold Race, as the top road racers in the world moved from the Belgian and French cobbles to The Netherlands. The women raced first, with the men coming next.

The women’s race saw a thrilling finish, as Lorena Wiebes looked to have the race won, but started her celebration too early. Marianne Vos snuck in to take the win at the line.

Here’s how the women’s race went down with the men still out on the course.

How the Women’s Race Played Out

With 10km to go, it looked like a breakaway of three riders had a legitimate chance to stay away, as the group of Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck), Eva van Agt (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon // SRAM) held a strong advantage of about a minute—give or take—on the chasing peloton.

But as the kilometers ticked away, the peloton—led by Ellen van Dijk and the Lidl-Trek squad—finally got itself organized enough to launch a solid chase of the breakaway. With 2km to go, the catch was finally made, and then it was time an epic finale.

Though, not in the mix for the win on Sunday in that final 2km was the world champion and recently-crowned Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner Lotte Kopecky, who played the role of domestique for her SD Worx-Protime throughout the day and didn’t have the legs at the end.

How the Women’s Race Was Won

Speaking of top SD Worx-Protime riders going domestique mode, Demi Vollering picked up where Kopecky left off and was on the front to provide a good leadout for their top sprinter Lorena Wiebes.

It all went according to plan for SD Worx. Vollering’s work was done, and it was left to the sprinters. Lidl-Trek’s Elisa Longo Borghini was the first to launch an acceleration with 300 meters to go. But Wiebes lurked right on her back wheel.

Wiebes rolled past Longo Borghini and looked to have an easy win. But the veteran sprinter started celebrating way too early, and the legend Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) emerged on her left to squeak out a thrilling win.

The results left us asking: how does this keep happening? Regardless, it’s another signature win for the 36-year-old Vos, who wins Amstel Gold for the second time in her career (she also won in 2021).

Women’s Top 10 - 2024 Amstel Gold Race

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) 2:35:02 Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) " Ingvild Gåskjenn (Liv AlUla Jayco) " Pfeffier Georgi (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) " Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) " Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) " Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal) " Amber Kraak (FDJ Suez) " Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninick) " Soroya Paladin (Canyon // SRAM) "

