Results and Highlights From the 2020 Track Cycling World Championships

The 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championships—taking place February 26 through March 1 in Berlin—will certainly be an exciting final showdown before the upcoming Tokyo Olympics this summer, as track cyclists from 46 countries look to qualify for a spot on their national teams.

The American women’s team this year is stacked with eight of the country’s best: Chloe Dygert, Megan Jastrab, Kendall Ryan, Jennifer Valente, Emma White, Lily Williams, Mandy Marquardt, and Madalyn Godby. The women’s team pursuit event, taking place on Thursday, in particular is highly anticipated; the American women won the event three years in a row from 2016 to ’18, but placed seventh last year.

The American men’s team features Ashton Lambie, Adrian Hegyvary, Daniel Holloway, and Gavin Hoover. Lambie, who previously set the world record in the individual pursuit at the 2018 Pan American Track Cycling World Championships, will race in the individual pursuit once again on Friday.



Below, we’re rounding up the highlights from each day, and we’ll be updating throughout the event. Live results of each event can be found here.

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

Jennifer Valente won the U.S.’s first medal of the 2020 track cycling world championships, a silver in the women’s scratch race behind Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands. Valente has competed at the world championships every year since 2015, to the tune of six medals.









Valente’s silver medal came after warming up in the women’s team pursuit, where the U.S. women finished first in the qualifying round. It looks like they’re just getting started, too—they set a new American record in the women’s 4,000-meter team pursuit while they were at it. The first round and finals of the women’s team pursuit will take place the following day.

The qualifying round of the men’s team pursuit was just as thrilling: The Danish team set a new men’s world record ... twice, first besting the record from 2013 in the first round, and then shaving even more time off in the final round, while winning the gold medal.

DAY 2 SCHEDULE—Thursday, February 27

Men’s Keirin—First Round

Women’s Sprint—Qualifying

Men’s Keirin—First Round Repechage

Women’s Sprint—1/16 Finals

Men’s Keirin—Quarterfinals

Women’s Sprint—1/8 Finals

Women’s Team Pursuit—First Round

Women’s Sprint—Quarterfinals

Men’s Keirin—Semifinals

Men’s Team Pursuit—Finals

Men’s Scratch Race

Men’s Keirin—Finals

Women’s Team Pursuit—Finals

























DAY 3 SCHEDULE—Friday, February 28

Women’s Omnium—Scratch Race

Men’s 1K Time Trial—Qualifying

Men’s Individual Pursuit—Qualifying

Women’s Omnium—Tempo Race

Men’s Points Race

Women’s Sprint—Semifinals

Women’s Omnium—Elimination Race

Men’s 1K Time Trial—Final

Men’s Individual Pursuit—Finals

Women’s Sprint—Finals

Women’s Omnium—Points Race





















DAY 4 SCHEDULE—Saturday, February 29

Women’s 500m Time Trial—Qualifying

Men’s Sprint—Qualifying

Men’s Omnium—Scratch Race

Men’s Sprint—1/16 Finals

Women’s Individual Pursuit—Qualifying

Men’s Sprint—1/8 Finals

Men’s Omnium—Tempo Race

Women’s 500m Time Trial—Final

Men’s Sprint—Quarterfinals

Women’s Madison

Men’s Omnium—Elimination Race

Women’s Individual Pursuit—Finals

Men’s Omnium—Points Race



























DAY 5 SCHEDULE—Sunday, March 1

Men’s Sprint—Semifinals

Women’s Keirin—First Round

Women’s Keirin—First Round Repechage

Women’s Points Race

Men’s Sprint—Finals

Women’s Keirin—Quarterfinals

Men’s Madison

Women’s Keirin—Semifinals

Women’s Keirin—Finals

















