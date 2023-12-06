The results are in: Here's your 910Preps Athlete of the Week

The results of your vote for 910Preps Nov. 27 - Dec. 2 athlete of the week are in.

Out of 3,058 votes, Seventy-First's QB1, Deandre Nance received a whopping 2,139 for 69.3% of all votes, earning the tab for 910Preps Athlete of the week. E.E. Smith's Danauje Brooks came in second in voting with 379 (12.3%). Five players made the ballot, with Nance being the only football nominee.

Nance, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback, was a force to be reckoned with in the NCHSAA's Final Four, regional round of the playoffs. In the game versus Northern Nash, he tallied six total touchdowns with 17 carries for 121 yards and four TDs plus a two-point conversion; 7-for-7 passing for 112 yards and two TDs in a 3A East Regional win that led them to the state championship game Friday in Chapel Hill at 7 p.m.

"Deandre was special for us tonight," coach Duran McLaurin said after the regional win. "He made our offense special, and he's been big time for us."

