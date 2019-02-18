Results, driver points after Daytona 500

After three multi-car wrecks inside the last 20 laps, Denny Hamlin hung on to win Sunday’s Daytona 500.

He beat Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Erik Jones to earn his second win in the “Great American Race.” He is the first driver to win the 500 twice in the last 10 years. He first won in 2016.

The top five was completed by Joey Logano and Michael McDowell.

Due to the multiple wrecks in the closing laps only 14 of 40 cars finished on the lead lap. Only Hamlin, Busch and Ross Chastain, who finished 10th, were not involved in any wreck throughout the night

Hamlin led twice for 30 laps. Matt DiBenedetto led a race-high 49 laps before he was eliminated in a crash on Lap 191.

Click here for the race results.

After his win, Hamlin is qualified for the playoffs. But he heads to Atlanta in a tie with Logano for the points lead at 52 points each.

They are followed by Busch (-7 points), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-13) and Jones and Alex Bowman (-17).

Click here for the full standings.