Results, coach reactions from Capital Classic outing

Aug. 8—FAIRMONT — Thursday's Capital City Classic featured 30 high school teams vying for victory at the Edgewood Country Club, with Cabell Midland High School ultimately winning the day. The Knights shot 226 as a team to place atop the competition, which included Fairmont Senior and North Marion.

The Polar Bears finished 14th out of 30 in Charleston, shooting 260 among their three scored competitors. Logan Huffman and Caden Musgrove both shot 86, and Landen Barkley shot 88 by the end of the outing.

Fairmont Senior golf coach Luke Corley said the team accomplished their goal of having three players shoot in the 80's against what was stiff competition for his young team, with Huffman being the lone senior of the trio.

"They're so young, the more tournaments they play in, the more competition they see, the more they'll grow," Corley said. "Overall, I thought we did pretty well for the first tournament of the season."

The Huskies placed 16th in the tournament, shooting 269 as a team. Dylan Runner, Michael Tarley and Evan Hall scored in the tourney. Runner shot 82, Tarley followed that up with 92, and Hall ended with 95.

North Marion golf coach Chance Hearn admitted that his team's performance was "below expectations," but asserted that he still has big goals for the upperclassmen-laden Huskies this season. Three of his Huskies who competed Thursday have been to a state tournament in their careers.

"My goal is for our team to win a state championship," Hearn said. "We've been state runner-up the last two years. That's my expectation level in a nutshell."

Both North Marion and Fairmont Senior will be back in action Monday at 10 a.m. in Parkersburg for the second leg of the Callaway Series, which will wrap up Tuesday in Wheeling.

