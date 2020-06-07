Results from Atlanta Cup race

Kevin Harvick scored his second Cup victory of the season Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

He was followed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.

The top four in the points remain the same after Sunday’s race with Kevin Harvick leading and followed by Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski. Erik Jones holds what would be the final playoff spot.

