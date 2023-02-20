Results of the 65th Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup points standings

The results of the 65th Daytona 500 came down to the last lap yet again as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. opened the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with his first victory in the Great American Race.

In his No. 47 Chevrolet, Stenhouse, 35, barely nipped Joey Logano‘s No. 22 Ford as the caution flag flew for a multicar crash on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway. Christopher Bell finished third, followed by Chris Buescher and pole-sitter Alex Bowman.

It was the third career victory in NASCAR’s premier series for Stenhouse, whose last victory came at Daytona in July 2017.

In his 12th Daytona 500 start, the Olive Branch, Mississippi, native became the 42nd driver to win the crown jewel of stock-car racing. Stenhouse’s previous best finish was seventh (2014) in the season opener.

Stenhouse, who rebounded from a speeding penalty on Lap 179, led only the final nine laps to deliver the second career victory in Cup to JTG Daugherty Racing. It’s the team’s first win in 302 starts since AJ Allmendinger won at Watkins Glen International in August 2014.

BOX SCORE: Click here for full results from the 65th Daytona 500 l Race rundown

PENALTY REPORT: Click here for infractions during the race

WHAT DRIVERS SAID: Notable quotes from the Daytona 500 field

Allmendinger, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain and Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10.

The race went a record 12 laps (30 miles) beyond the scheduled 500-mile distance when multiple cautions sent the race to overtime and two green-white-checkered finishes.

There were 52 lead changes among 21 drivers. Brad Keselowski led a race-high 42 laps but finished outside the top 20 after being involved in the final wreck.

The yellow flag flew eight times, including four times in the final 30 laps.

POINTS REPORT

By virtue of winning the Daytona 500, Stenhouse leads the points standings and has earned a provisional berth in the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

WILL BE UPDATED WITH FULL STANDINGS

Read More About NASCAR

What drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish Ryan Blaney looks to carry Penske’s speedway success into Daytona 500...

Results of the 65th Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup points standings originally appeared on NBCSports.com