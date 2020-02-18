Results of 62nd Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin captured his second straight Daytona 500 and third win in the last five editions of the Great American Race in Monday’s delayed season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin edged runner-up Ryan Blaney in the second-closest finish in 500 history.

Blaney led five Ford drivers to finish from second through sixth. The Team Penske driver was followed by Chris Buescher, David Ragan, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

Brendan Gaughan was the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver, in seventh place. Eighth through 10th were Corey LaJoie, Ryan Newman (who was involved in a horrific last-turn crash and taken to a local hospital) and Kyle Larson.

Here’s the unofficial results from the 62nd edition of Monday’s season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

